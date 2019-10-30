Jacksonville family hosts FREE haunted house on Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Daniel's Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back!

You're in for a scare this Halloween. One Jacksonville home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter.

Daniel's Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off of Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!

There will be candy and photo opportunities.

"My kids, ages 23 and 14, went and they said it was better than Warehouse 31!" one local mother said.

The free haunted house will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Halloween will be the last night the house will be open.

LOCATION: 2189 George Wyth Rd Op

Click here for more information.

