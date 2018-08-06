Jacksonville fire chief: Fire Marshal was notified of FPL implosion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of a shocking implosion Saturday morning that frightened residents on Jacksonville's Northside, fingers quickly began to point around the city.

Officials with Florida Power & Light insisted that the proper authorities had been alerted to the planned coal-powered plant demolition, while representatives of city agencies, including the Sheriff's Office, said they were not in the loop.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Kurt Wilson told a City Council committee Monday that the Fire Marshal's Office was in fact notified by email Tuesday about FPL's planned demolition.

News4Jax obtained a copy of that email, addressed to District Chief Allen Mason from contractor DEMCO, Inc.'s Craig Lieneck. The email reads:

Mr. Mason,



Just a heads up that it's looking like the event at FPL Cedar Bay will be occurring on Saturday 8/4 at 8:00 am. Attached is a revised exclusion zone map. Our only concern is making sure that no one is in the zone along the river for the blast, all other land locations are covered by us and the adjacent Westrock's security fences. Can you help us out or point us in the right direction to have some help clear the river for an hour or so for the event on Saturday?

Wilson told the committee he is looking into why other public safety agencies weren't looped in, but added that it was up to the contractor to inform the neighborhood.

FPL spokeswoman Sarah Gatewood said the contractor did notify adjacent property owners to the Cedar Bay Plant.

But many residents whose houses shook and windows rattled Saturday morning told News4Jax that they were caught off guard.

"I must have seen 11 firetrucks race down the road. I know JFRD (Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department) couldn't have known about the implosion," said Robert Raines, who lives nearby.

Several ambulances and Jacksonville police were also dispatched to the area after the blasts, which left many residents shaken up enough to call News4Jax hoping to find out what had happened.

"The JSO Communications Center or the Public Information Unit had no knowledge of any such activity. Officers were sent to the area thinking some sort of explosion occurred due to the calls coming into the JSO Communications Center," said JSO's Melissa BuJeda.

The mayor's office said it was also unaware of any planned implosion by FPL.

That contradicts what FPL officials said Saturday.

"What we have been able to confirm so far this morning is that our contractor, DCI, notified the fire department on Tuesday, July 31 via email. In addition, they have a permit through the city that required approval from a number of other emergency responders, including the police department and the bomb squad,” Gatewood said via text.

