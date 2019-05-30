Jacksonville Fire Rescue asks for $2M for new station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is asking for $2 million from the city to build a new fire station.

Ordinance 2019-379 was introduced at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

The money will be used to build Fire Station 65 at 7600 Bailey Body Road, just off Arlington Road, which is an area that needs an additional fire station due to high call volumes.

Surrounding fire stations are routinely pulled into this area on calls, leaving their primary areas uncovered, the ordinance says.

"This section of town needs its own fire and EMS protection as soon as possible to ensure adequate protection for the citizens who live in the area," the statement reads.

