Jacksonville Fire Rescue truck flips in crash on I-10 eastbound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department truck crashed on I-10 eastbound near Lenox Avenue just after 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the driver, Daniel Arms, 53 suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Troopers said the Jacksonville Fire truck was heading eastbound on Interstate 10, west of Lenox Avenue when the driver lost control of the truck, which caused it to veer right.

The FHP report shows the fire truck went hit the guardrail, went through it and onto the grass shoulder, where it overturned.

The driver was the only one in the fire truck when it overturned and no one else was hurt.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.