Jacksonville firefighter accused of hitting wife in mouth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville firefighter accused of hitting his wife in the mouth is facing a domestic battery charge, the I-TEAM has learned.

A source told News4Jax that rescue engineer Harry Francis, 43, was arrested Tuesday at Fire Station 33 on New Kings Road but was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Tom Francis, who is not related to Harry Francis, confirmed the engineer is charged with domestic battery. He said Harry Francis was placed on a 40-hour administrative assignment pending an internal investigation.

Harry Francis, who has been with JFRD since April 2008, is accused of hitting his wife in the mouth, causing an abrasion and swelling.

Fire Chief Kurt Wilson issued a statement:

“We are aware of the incident. The employee has been assigned to administrative duty upon the outcome of an internal investigation. We will have further statement after our investigation is concluded.”

Harry Francis is the second Jacksonville firefighter to be charged with domestic battery since July.

Allen Hawk was arrested July 31 on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and felony domestic battery. Hawk, who had worked for JFRD since 2004, was suspended in August, pending termination.

Hawk, 40, was also taken off field duty after his arrest.

