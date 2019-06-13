Jacksonville Gate employee captured smoking near pumps

Photo sent to News4Jax showing employee smoking near pump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Gate gas station employee was spotted smoking while people were pumping gas on Wednesday.

A concerned motorist snapped photos and took a quick video showing the employee checking trash cans and switching bags out while smoking.

The big problem was that she was smoking near thousands of gallons of gasoline, which is of course highly flammable.

"A little scared when the Gate employee was smoking five feet from my car this morning as I refueled," the man told News4Jax.

News4Jax reached out to the Gate located at 9540 San Jose Blvd in the Beauclerc area and was told that they were not allowed to comment.

We also reached out to the corporate Jacksonville location and received this statement:

"Smoking near pumps is a violation of company policy. The employee's discipline will remain confidential between the station's managers and the employee."

