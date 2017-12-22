Jacksonville Humane Society continues Silent Night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society is inviting the public to participate in their annual Silent Night tradition of emptying the shelter by Christmas Eve. The Silent Night program is an opportunity for homeless pets to spend the holiday with a family instead of in a kennel.

Silent Night began in 2012 with the purpose of placing all adoptable pets with a temporary foster family in time for Christmas.

Every year, the Jacksonville community has met the challenge, and many families end up adopting their Silent Night fosters or finding another family to adopt.

Pets who are not adopted are returned to the shelter, but foster parents can share valuable information about a pet’s behavior in a home to help potential adopters.

“Silent Night is something we look forward to every year,” JHS executive director Denise Deisler said. “It not only gives our dogs and cats a break from the shelter environment, but it allows families the opportunity to spoil a homeless pet for Christmas and even help find them a new home.”

This year, JHS is looking to place approximately 200 dogs and cats with foster families. Families can pick up their Silent Night foster beginning Friday and are asked to keep them until Dec. 26.

Families are encouraged to market their foster pet for adoption, and if they fall in love, adoption is always an option.

To sign up, interested parties should come to JHS during adoption hours listed on our website. The JHS is open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

