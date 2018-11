JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society will offer free adoptions for hundreds of eligible dogs and cats from Friday to Sunday.

The hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to dogs and cats at the humane society, adoptable pets from Animal Care & Protective Services will also be available.

To view adoptable pets, visit www.jaxhumane.org.

