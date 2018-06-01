Jacksonville Insurance Adjusters poke fun during first day of 2018 Hurricane Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday was the start of the 2018 Hurricane Season, and one insurance company decided to celebrate the "calm before the storm."

Lozano Insurance Adjusters celebrated with a cake made by Publix, in good spirits about the upcoming season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from Friday to Nov. 30, with the peak taking place between mid-August and late October, experts said.

We want to make sure you are prepared, with more than cake:

-- Prepare a disaster kit in the case of an emergency. If you’re not sure what to put inside the kit, check this website.

-- Familiarize yourself with your surroundings. Learn the elevation of your house and property. Hurricanes often bring storm surge, which is considered the greatest threat to property and life during any tropical storm. Know your community’s evacuation routes and how you would get to higher ground.

-- Check the weather. The Coast Guard mobile app for boating safety is a handy tool, as is the News4Jax app, our weather app and hurricane app.

-- Listen to local officials. If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately. You should consider evacuating if you live near bodies of water, a mobile home or high-rise building.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.