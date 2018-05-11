Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback latest victim of unlocked car burglary

Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was the latest victim of an unlocked vehicle burglary, according to police.

On Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said, an 18-year-old student at Fletcher High School got into Bortles' new Ford F-150, which was left unlocked with the keys and his wallet inside, and rummaged through the interior.

According to the police report, Joseph Horton was seen on video going through Bortles' truck and removing his wallet from the truck, which was later found on the ground.

Police said Horton tried to steal Bortles' truck, but it was blocked in by other cars, so he abandoned trying to steal it, and invited himself into the house party at Jaguars center Brandon Linder's luxury home on Jacksonville Beach.

But partygoers didn't recognize the young man and called police. When officers arrived, Horton was standing under the close watch of Bortles and two of the quarterback's friends.

For months, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been reminding people to lock car doors, using #9PMRoutine. Police have also urged people to remove valuables from their cars.

But, according to the police report, the NFL quarterback did neither.

As of Thursday night, a JSO spokeswoman said, there have been 1,896 auto burglaries reported so far this year in Jacksonville.

Horton is charged with burglary, trespassing and grand theft.

