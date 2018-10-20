Jacksonville Jaguars' Shredder Day rescheduled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Saturday's highly anticipated Shredder Day has been rescheduled, according to the Jacksonville Jaguars' website.

It is now happening on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held at TIAA Bank Field in Lot E. You can bring any paper items containing sensitive or personal information and for $5 a box it will be shredded.

All of the proceeds will go to the United Service Organizations and the annual Salute to Service game.

