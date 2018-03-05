Jacksonville man accused of molesting 2 girls

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is accused of molesting two young girls in Clay County. Jorge Alfonso, 52, is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to an arrest warrant, the investigation into Alfonso’s alleged crimes began back on Jan. 16- when the mother of two young girls went to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint against him. The mother told detectives Alfonso molested her daughters.

Detectives said that during their investigation they found that one of the girls had first been molested by Alfonzo in 2016.

Although part of the warrant has been redacted to protect the identities of the victims, the report does state the victims and their mother knew Alfonso, but does not identify him as a relative.

A Department of Children and Families investigator spoke to both victims, then told police their allegations were consistent.

Alfonso was taken into custody in Duval County then handed over to Clay County authorities to face felony charges. He's now being held without bond.

