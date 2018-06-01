Jacksonville man accused of drowning unwanted pit bull

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday after a dead dog was found in a kennel submerged in an Orange Park creek, authorities said.

David Austin, 38, of Jacksonville was released from the Clay County jail after posting bond on felony animal cruelty charges, jail logs show.

Officers with the Orange Park Police Department were sent to the creek off Shaw Street on Nov. 14, 2017, after a call about the submerged kennel. According to the police report, officers retrieved the kennel and found the body of a female pit bull.

Also in the kennel was a concrete block, which police said was used to weigh down the kennel. Along with trash inside the crate, officers also found a student class schedule with a student ID number from Jefferson Davis Middle School.

According to the report, the results of a necropsy on the dog determined it died of suffocation. The veterinarian who performed the necropsy said the dog likely drowned, and it was not accidental. There was no sign of physical injury on the dog.

On May 22, an officer investigating the dog's death tracked down the address of the student whose ID number was found inside the kennel. The student's mother was asked if the family used to own a pit bull. The mother told police they had to get rid of the dog because it bit their younger daughter, the report stated.

Austin was then taken into custody. It's unclear what relationship Austin had with the woman.

