Jacksonville man admits selling guns & drugs to undercover agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to federal drug distribution and gun charges.

As part of the plea agreement, Darrick "Block" Stafford acknowledged selling assault-style rifles and cocaine to an undercover agent during a series of transactions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Stafford, 41, pleaded guilty to a count of distribution of 28 or more grams of cocaine and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon, prosecutors stated.

At the time of Stafford's arrest, police recovered a .45 caliber pistol that had been hidden underneath the hood of the car he was driving. As a felon, he's not allowed to possess firearms.

Stafford faces anywhere from five years up to 50 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

