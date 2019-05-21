Jacksonville man charged in crash that injured officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man suspected of driving under the influence faces a list of charges following a traffic crash last week that sent a police officer to the hospital.

The crash happened about 11:50 p.m. May near where West 45th Street and Bunche Drive meet in Northwest Jacksonville, according to a copy of the man’s arrest report.

Police said an officer was seated in a patrol car stopped on a side street in the area when the man’s car caromed off a power pole and street sign and struck the patrol car.

Roosevelt Ward, 22, was arrested after a brief foot chase, the report said. He’s charged with attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, battery on a police officer and marijuana possession.

The officer was taken to UF Health with unspecified injuries after citizens called for help, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Though initially listed as stable, his condition wasn’t clear Tuesday.

Ward refused to take a blood test once he was read his Miranda rights, according to the report. The report noted that an unspecified amount of marijuana was confiscated during the arrest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, jail logs showed Ward remained in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.