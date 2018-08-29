Jacksonville man charged with corporate sabotage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 77-year-old Jacksonville man accused of corporate sabotage is charged with stealing trade secrets from his old company, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Gerald Bott was one of the principals with Bott-Anderson Partners, a portfolio management company that says on its website it manages $2 billion in investments for clients.

According to his arrest warrant, Bott, who was terminated in October for unknown reasons, hacked into the company’s server at least 35 times.

The warrant states he stole client information he intended to use in his own consulting business, and “sabotaged historical benchmarks and indices in an attempt to destroy” the accuracy and reliability of future investment reports.

According to the warrant, Bott tried to cover his hacking tracks, but Bott-Anderson discovered the sabotage through a forensic examination of its server.

Bott was arrested Aug. 22 on a charge of theft of trade secrets. He was released on his own recognizance.

