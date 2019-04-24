Jacksonville man found guilty of robbery, solicitation to commit murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Daniel Christopher Dickerson on Tuesday was found guilty by a jury of armed robbery and solicitation to commit murder and/or kidnapping.

Dickerson will be sentenced the week of May 20. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Oct. 16, 2015, Dickerson and another person robbed a man at gunpoint in an alleyway to a bar.

Dickerson and the other robber fled down the alley and were located by officers. The victim was able to identify both men.

While in custody, Dickerson wrote letters to a friend providing the victim’s address in hopes of finding and killing him, but those letters were intercepted by law enforcement.

Dickerson also was recorded asking another inmate to assist in arranging a hit on the victim.



