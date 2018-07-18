Jacksonville man convicted of sexual abuse on cruise ship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was convicted Wednesday of aggravated sexual abuse by force on an 18-year-old woman aboard the Carnival cruise ship Elation.

Brian Holland, 23, did not testify and was convicted after 90 minutes of deliberation. The defense rested after calling one witness.

According to the original criminal complaint, Holland was in a hot tub with a number of people, including a young woman with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, when he touched the woman over her bathing suit before she pushed his hand away. Holland then groped her under the water before getting out of the Jacuzzi.

The victim left the Jacuzzi and immediately reported what happened to her grandmother, who reported it to ship security.

The ship was at sea at the time, and the FBI was notified of the report. FBI agents and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were present when the ship returned to port in Jacksonville

Holland will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals until his sentencing October 22. He faces up to life in prison.

