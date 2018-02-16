Jacksonville man hid camera in shower loofah, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 54-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with video voyeurism after a woman found a mini-camera hidden in a loofah in the shower.

Police said Kelly Birkley was arrested in the domestic incident Sunday after the woman called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to report finding the camera. She told police Birkley admitted to putting it in the loofah.

The woman's name and age are listed in the report, because she is a victim of a sex crime, but the report indicates she is an adult and that she lives in the home with Birkley and another woman.

Police found Birkley sitting in his car, and when they approached him, he muttered, “I’m an old dirty man.”

On Monday, Birkley’s wife filed for a domestic violence injunction, but it was denied.



