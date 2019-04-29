Jacksonville man injured in mishap while working on car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 64-year-old Jacksonville man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon when the car was working on rolled forward and pinned him underneath.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Woodlake Park Apartments on San Jose Boulevard near Sunbeam Road in the Mandarin neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the man and his adult son were working on a Toyota Corolla but were not using jacks to prop the vehicle up at the time of what appears to be an accident.

When police and paramedics arrived, the man was trapped. Once he was extricated, paramedics rushed him to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

