Jacksonville man pleads guilty to receiving child sexual abuse videos over internet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse videos and images over the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

William Marion Patterson III, 49, was previously employed as a computer security contract worker, according to officials with the U.S. attorney's office. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of five years, up to 20 years, in federal prison.

More Headlines

In 2015, the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover online child exploitation investigation of a person using a file-sharing network, according to court documents.

At that time, the user was the most prolific trader of child pornography in the state of Florida on the network. Officials said the user's IP address traced back to Patterson's residence.

FBI agents and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home on June 11, 2015, and made contact with Patterson, officials said.

Patterson admitted during an interview that he had used the file-sharing network and that he was responsible for anything found on his computer.

Officials said subsequent forensic analyses revealed that Patterson's computer media contained about 850 videos and 5,390 images depicting children being sexually assaulted.

Patterson's sentencing hearing is set for April 26, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.