Jacksonville man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse on cruise ship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of sexually abusing an 18-year-old woman on a Carnival cruise ship pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges.

Brian Holland, 23, was arrested March 1, a day after the cruise ship "Elation" docked in Jacksonville.

A preliminary date of May 7 was set for the trial.

According to a six-page criminal complaint, Holland was in a hot tub on Tuesday with a number of people, including a young woman with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, when he touched the woman over her bathing suit before she pushed his hand away.

The complaint states that Holland then groped her under the water before getting out of the Jacuzzi.

The victim left the Jacuzzi and immediately reported what happened to her grandmother, who reported it to ship security. The young woman told investigators that Holland "appeared drunk," according to the complaint.

During a medical examination, the ship's doctor found abrasions on her genitals, the complaint states.

Multiple witnesses corroborated the victim's account and identified Holland as the offender.

The ship was at sea at the time and the FBI was notified of the report. FBI agents and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were present when the ship returned to port in Jacksonville then officially charged on March 1.

Attempts by Holland's attorneys to get him released while awaiting trial have failed and he remains in jail without bond until his next hearing on April 16.

His attorney said he needs mental health treatment and drug treatment, which he would be better off getting not in jail. She also said he is in isolation because other inmates threatened him after they told him they saw him on the news and heard about what he is accused of doing.

He faces a maximum of life in prison.

