Mother's ex sentenced to 35 years in 3-year-old's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man on Tuesday was sentenced to more than three decades in prison for the murder of 3-year-old Connor Mickens, though he did not fire the gunshot that killed the child.

Circuit Judge Steven Whittington sentenced Brian Littles to 35 years in prison on the felony murder count, 30 years on an armed burglary count and 15 years for possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Littles will serve them at the same time.

Timeline of Littles' case Oct. 19, 2017 – Connor Mickens, 3, is shot in the head during a confrontation between his mother’s boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at the family's home.

– Connor Mickens, 3, is shot in the head during a confrontation between his mother’s boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at the family's home. Oct. 20, 2017 – Brian Littles surrenders to Jacksonville police, who initially arrest him on a gun charge linked to a juvenile warrant from 2010.

– Brian Littles surrenders to Jacksonville police, who initially arrest him on a gun charge linked to a juvenile warrant from 2010. Oct. 21, 2017 – Mickens dies of his injuries.

– Mickens dies of his injuries. Nov. 2, 2017 – Family buries slain 3-year-old.

– Family buries slain 3-year-old. Nov. 9, 2017 – Prosecutors file felony murder, attempted murder and armed burglary charges against Littles.

– Prosecutors file felony murder, attempted murder and armed burglary charges against Littles. Nov. 21, 2017 – Littles enters not guilty plea to murder and other related charges in Duval County.

– Littles enters not guilty plea to murder and other related charges in Duval County. Sept. 10, 2018 – Littles pleads guilty to second-degree felony murder, armed burglary and possession of a firearm as part of plea deal.

– Littles pleads guilty to second-degree felony murder, armed burglary and possession of a firearm as part of plea deal. Oct. 16, 2018 – Judge sentences Littles to 35 years in prison on the murder charge.

Mickens was shot when he was caught in the Oct. 19, 2017, crossfire between the child’s mother’s boyfriend and Littles, described by police as the mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Police said Littles had gone to the victim’s Northwest Jacksonville home and climbed through an unlocked window before confronting the couple with a revolver.

A shootout ensued.

Mickens was struck in the head as his mother’s boyfriend returned fire at Littles, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He died of his injuries two days later.

Littles, 23, turned himself in Oct. 20. Originally held on a firearm possession charge, he was later charged with second-degree felony murder, two counts of attempted murder and armed burglary.

Duval County court records show Littles pleaded guilty to the murder, burglary and firearm possession charges Sept. 10 as part of a plea agreement that saw prosecutors drop the attempted murder counts.

Under Florida’s felony murder law, a defendant facing a felony charge can also be charged with felony murder the felony act contributes to someone's death.

"I am satisfied with the sentence, but I can't get my son back," Rashaela Mickens told News4Jax after Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

