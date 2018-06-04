Jacksonville man sentenced to 5 years for receiving child porn online

Here's a look at other notorious serial killers who have both captivated and horrified the nation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for receiving child pornography online, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Stanley Hagan Jr., 33, was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

On two occasions -- Dec. 19, 2015, and Aug. 7, 2016 -- Hagan was involved in sexually explicit conversations with Darren Dozier, a convicted child sex offender who was released from prison in 2015, according to court documents cited in a news release.

Dozier, for reference, established a home in Philadelphia when he got out of prison. While he was there, he molested an 8-year-old and took photos and videos of the abuse, officials said.

During conversations between Hagan and Dozier, Hagan pretended to be a 15-year-old girl, and in the December 2015 chat, Dozier offered to send Hagan sexually explicit images of his minor victim. Hagan accepted the offer, officials said.

Dozier then sent Hagan four photos of himself sexually abusing the child. Hagan then asked for a sexually explicit video of the victim.

During an interview with FBI agents in Jacksonville on Aug. 30, 2017, Hagan admitted that he had asked for and received the photos from Dozier, the release said.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, officials said.

