Jacksonville man ordered to pay $13K to victim in child porn case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man sentenced to five years in federal prison for receiving child pornography online has now been ordered to pay more than $13,000 to the victim, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Stanley Hagan Jr., 34, must pay $13,619.52 to the custodian of the child who was molested as an 8-year-old in 2015 by a convicted sex offender from Philadelphia.

According to court records, in late 2015, Darren Dozier sent images over the internet depicting his sexual abuse of the 8-year-old child to Hagan. After being identified by the FBI, Hagan admitted to his participation in the ongoing sexual exploitation of the child and pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

During conversations between Hagan and Dozier, Hagan pretended to be a 15-year-old girl, and in the December 2015 chat, Dozier offered to send Hagan sexually explicit images of his minor victim. Hagan accepted the offer, officials said.

Dozier then sent Hagan four photos of himself sexually abusing the child. Hagan then asked for a sexually explicit video of the victim.

During an interview with FBI agents in Jacksonville on Aug. 30, 2017, Hagan admitted that he had asked for and received the photos from Dozier, the release said.

Dozier was prosecuted in Philadelphia and sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, officials said.

