Jacksonville man sentenced to 7 years for distributing child porn online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 28-year-old Jacksonville man found guilty in April of distributing child pornography over the internet has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorneys' office.

Jason James Neiheisel was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender by Senior U.S. Judge Richard W. Goldberg.

According to evidence and testimony at trial, an FBI task force officer conducted an online investigation of people using the internet to trade child pornography and identified a host computer in Jacksonville that was offering child sex abuse videos for distribution. The officer downloaded about 48 videos, several of which depicted young children being sexually abused, from a computer using the internet protocol address at Neiheisel’s apartment in Jacksonville.

In April 2017, FBI agents interviewed Neiheisel at his home. He told the agents that he had used a file-sharing network, had downloaded child pornography for “a while,” and that he enjoyed the “thrill of the hunt” to see what kind of child pornography he could find.

Neiheisel’s computer was seized and a forensic examination confirmed that he had used it to access the file-sharing network. Neiheisel also admitted that he knew that he had made the child pornography videos available to anyone on the file-sharing network who wished to participate.

This case was investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Rodney Brown.

