Jacksonville man injured during Westside Apartment shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside man is recovering Wednesday after several shots were fired into his apartment. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the bullets passed through several walls before hitting him in the leg.

This happened at the Cross Creek Apartments on Montock Avenue near Lane Avenue South and Old Middleburg Road.

Officers were dispatched to the complex just after midnight when they received a call about multiple gunshots.

Police said the man was in his bedroom, when someone started firing gunshots from outside. The shots were fired from the rear of the apartment. Most of the bullets went through a sliding glass door.

At least one bullet went through another wall before grazing the man's leg. According to investigators, because the bullet went through so many walls, it slowed down considerably - causing a much less severe injury.

The man was treated at the scene and he refused to be taken to the hospital.

It is unknown how many shooters there were and what led up to the shooting. Investigators did find multiple shell casings at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

