Jacksonville man thought he was going on date, carjacked instead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who was expecting to go on a date with someone he met online was carjacked after a woman showed up with two men and took his car at gunpoint, Jacksonville police said.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said he met the woman on Adult Friend Finder, which advertises itself as the "world's largest adult dating and hookup site." He said he should have noticed the red flags before he ended up at Blue Cypress Park.

"(I) went to meet this girl out at a restaurant in the area and she texted me ... and said, 'Hey I'm having trouble with my car can you meet me?'" the victim said. "She asked me to meet her at this park."

According to the police report, when he got to Blue Cypress Park, a woman got out of a car with her face covered. Two other men showed up, one of whom pulled out a handgun and demanded the man get out of his car.

In addition to his car, the man had his cellphone, wallet and keys taken, the police report stated. His car is equipped with On Star, which allowed police to find it about 14 miles away on Assisi Lane, abandoned.

The man said he hopes the trio is arrested and that people will be skeptical of who they meet online.

"I hope that they get caught and don't ever do this again," the man said.

