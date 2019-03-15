Dancing Jacksonville man in viral video to appear on 'Ellen'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man whose video went viral on the internet will appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

An episode description of Ellen's March 18 show teases his appearance.

"A man who went viral for dancing to a Post Malone song performs with backup dancers," the description under "Cast" reads.

The video posted by dance studio "1 Vibe Dance" went viral earlier this month after an incredible dance number done by a Jacksonville man.

Mike Alancourt stole the show when he danced to Post Malone's "Wow."

The video has been viewed millions of times from people all over the world.

Post Malone saw the video and posted it to his social media accounts. The video had been viewed 4 million times by Thursday.

Will Smith also shared the video on his Instagram: "YOOOOOOO! Dude is SLAYIN’ this thing!!"

