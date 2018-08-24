Jacksonville man's phone found with nearly 1,500 child porn images, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to receiving images and videos depicting child sex abuse, the Department of Justice said.

Officials said during an undercover child exploitation investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, it was determined email addresses used by Christopher Michael Picher, 26, were linked to an online data storage company and an account with a messaging app that were being used to receive, distribute and store child porn.

DOJ officials said officers attempted to execute a search warrant at Picher’s last known residence, but he had moved out the day before. When they located his new residence, agents found Picher, along with his phone, which was recovered.

During an interview, Picher admitted to viewing child pornography using a messaging app and that he knew pictures of the porn could be posted within a group or that users could send private messages, the DOJ said.

A forensic analysis of Picher’s phone found that it had at least 15 videos and at least 1,486 images of child pornography, officials said.

Picher is facing a mandatory minimum of five years, but up to 20, in federal prison, along with a potential life term of supervised release.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.