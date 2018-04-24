Jacksonville mayor says no more citations after military flag flak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City of Jacksonville inspectors won't be issuing any more citations over the flying of military flags after Mayor Lenny Curry issued a directive Tuesday, following a public relations fiasco sparked by an inspector warning a Jacksonville business for flying such flags.

The inspector, Melinda Power, issued the warning citation to Jaguar Power Sports for a rooftop display that includes two U.S. flags, a Jacksonville Jaguars flag and flags representing every branch of the military.

Power was then caught on video in a confrontation with a customer who objected to the citation. The customer happened to be a combat-wounded veteran.

Power and her supervisor, who was present during the incident, were both suspended with pay pending an investigation.

Curry previously told News4Jax that he personally apologized to the veteran and the business owners.

“I expect when they're interacting with business owners, citizens and veterans, to treat them with dignity and respect," Curry said. "It appears, based on what I've seen up to this point, that's not what happened yesterday."

Curry, who had said the city would be reviewing its policies related to military flag displays, issued a directive Tuesday "to clarify and expand our citizens' opportunity to honor our nation, our state, and the men and women who serve our military."

The directive orders city departments to stop enforcing Jacksonville's sign ordinance as it relates to flying official flags for the United States, the state of Florida, or the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as POW-MIA flags.

The suspension of enforcement related to the military flags will remain in effect until further notice, Curry wrote.

