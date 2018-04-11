Jacksonville men charged after cars splattered in paintball fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville men face charges and a third was cited after several vehicles in an Arlington neighborhood were splattered during a paintball fight Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to a subdivision on Bert Road off Arlington Road about 8:30 p.m. after a neighbor saw multiple people shooting at each other with paintball guns, according to a police report.

The pair took off running when officers showed up, police said, but they didn't get far. They were taken into custody once police had them surrounded.

The neighbor who called 911 told police she went outside to see what was going on after hearing multiple popping sounds. That's when she noticed paint splatters on her car.

According to the report, the neighbor "knew the guns were made to only fire paintballs and she did not believe there was a threat to her wellbeing."

Fredrick Johnson, 27, and DeShawn Dickey, 23, were booked into the Duval County jail on misdemeanor charges of resisting officers without violence and criminal mischief, jail logs show.

A third man was also detained. He was issued a notice to appear a court, an option not available to the others because they had priors.

The Sheriff's Office made an example of the arrests in a Facebook post, warning that running around with paintball guns could carry unintended consequences -- a trip to jail at the very least.

"This is not funny, this is not a joke. Shooting houses, cars, and people with paintball guns will land you in jail or possibly dead if you are encountered by an armed citizen or police officer who doesn't know what you are holding is a paintball gun," the post said.

