Jacksonville nurse arrested after morphine unaccounted for

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A registered nurse at a Southside hospital was arrested after a narcotic was unaccounted for during an audit, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Brittany Norman, 32, a former nurse at Memorial Emergency Center on San Jose Boulevard, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, the police report stated. Her supervisors had received complaints about her behavior.

An audit was done on medications Norman had pulled, dating back to Aug. 15, according to the Sheriff's Office. One was a dose of morphine that Norman listed as having been given to a patient on a doctor's verbal order.

The doctor signed a statement saying he never gave that ordered. The hospital released a statement:

We immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office and have since terminated the individual. We are assisting law enforcement as the investigation continues.

