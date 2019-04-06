Jacksonville officer injured in January crash promoted to sergeant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer who was hit during a carjacking nearly 3 months ago has been promoted to sergeant.

Josh Wiggins, 35, is still recovering from the Janauary 3, 2019 crash. A carjacking suspect rammed into his patrol cruiser, injuring Wiggins and officer Christoper Rouselle, 29.

The department is counting down the days until he returns and congratulated him with this message:

Congratulations “Sarge”! Now, hurry back to full duty & take your well-earned place among a talented group of new supervisors at JSO.

