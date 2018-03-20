Jacksonville-owned parking garages are credit only

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville drivers who plan on parking in a city garage shouldn't bother bringing cash anymore.

The four city-owned parking garages have been accepting only credit or debit cards for more than a year now.

The change was made in January 2017 to make exiting the garages and tracking payments more efficient, parking officials said.

Those who don’t have cards can opt to be sent a bill for the parking fee.

City officials said there are no additional fees for people using a credit card to pay for parking.

