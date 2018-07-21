News

Jacksonville Police agencies team up to crackdown on drunk drivers

Operation: 'Drive sober or get pulled over' kicks off Saturday night

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beach police agencies join forces with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol to crackdown on drunk driving with operation, 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'

 

The crackdown begins just after midnight Saturday.

 

