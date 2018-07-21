Jacksonville Police agencies team up to crackdown on drunk drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beach police agencies join forces with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol to crackdown on drunk driving with operation, 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'

Beaches police agencies will join forces tonight w/ JSO & FHP to conduct a saturation patrol aimed at identifying impaired drivers. DUI violations will be strictly enforced#DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver #OneTeam #OneMission@AtlanticBeachPD @JaxBeachPD @JSOPIO @FHPJacksonville pic.twitter.com/HBt0OI4srE — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) July 21, 2018

The crackdown begins just after midnight Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.