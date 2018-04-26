JSO: Corrections officer punched DUI suspect, broke his nose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville corrections officer was charged with battery and fired from the Sheriff's Office after he punched a DUI suspect in the face, breaking his nose, according to police.

Corrections Officer William Libby, 23, had been with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for just 15 months and was still in his probationary period, according to Undersheriff Pat Ivey.

Ivey said a 62-year-old man suspected of driving drunk was brought into the jail for processing after being arrested in Neptune Beach. The man had to be moved in a wheelchair because he was unable to stand.

Ivey said that Libby thought the man was exaggerating his level of drunkenness and became agitated, and he punched the man in the face, breaking his nose. The man was in handcuffs at the time, police said.

Libby then filed a report about the incident that "did not accurately reflect what had transpired," Ivey said.

Libby was charged with aggravated battery on an inmate and official misconduct.

He was fired immediately, because he's still under probation and did not qualify for civil protections, Ivey said.

