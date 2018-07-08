Jacksonville police arrest man accused of several purse snatchings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police have arrested a man accused in several purse-snatching robberies in Northeast Florida. James Gordan Jr., 47, is accused robbing women of their purses in separate incidents.

Jordan is charged with grand theft and two counts of robbery.

Jacksonville Beach police came across Gordon in an unrelated investigation that helped the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office robbery unit make the arrest.

Gordan appeared before a judge in a green jumpsuit with his hands and feet shackled Sunday.

Police say he confessed to the three crimes.

Gordan is accused of attacking a 78-year-old woman and a 62-year old woman in Walmart parking lots.

A third victim, a 49-year-old woman said she was at a Publix store on Town Center Parkway when she saw an arm going for her purse.

"I felt safe in a store. I felt safe with a lot of people around, (but) that didn’t make a difference," she said. "This person didn't have a filter. He didn't care."

Court records show Gordon has criminal charges dating back to 2002.

He's due back in court July 30.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.