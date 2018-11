JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A gunman robbed the Welcome Food Store on Loretto Road Tuesday night, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The report states three employees were working when the gunman came in just after 8 p.m., pointed a handgun at the manager, told him to get on the floor and then demanded money from two employees behind the cash register.

He fled on foot, police said.

No one was hurt.

