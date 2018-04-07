Video shows car possibly linked to Jacksonville quadruple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's officers are looking for whomever shot four people on the Westside Friday night. It happened outside a home on Transylvania Avenue off Wesconnett Boulevard around 9 p.m.

One victim is in critical condition and three others are in serious condition at area hospitals as of last check.

A neighbor who lives near where the shooting happened and even caught part of it on camera.

"I even saw the getaway car. (They) came in from the west end of the street, did their deed, and then sped out that way," the neighbor said.

People outside at the time of the shooting say the four men shot were inside a car backing into their driveway when someone in a black car pulled up and opened fire.

"Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. Six of the loudest pistol shots I have ever heard," the neighbor said.

Police are now looking for the black car that may be involved. Few other details have been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

