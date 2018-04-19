Jacksonville police investigate after body reported in St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a death after reports were called in of a body in the St. Johns River.

Police said the investigation is taking place on Ramoth Drive, which is just south of Heckscher Drive east of the Blount Island Channel.

Coast Guard representatives told News4Jax there was a report of a body in the river, and the Coast Guard was on standby if it was needed to help with the investigation.

Jacksonville firefighters confirmed their marine unit was out in that area Thursday morning.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene waiting for an update from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.