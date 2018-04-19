Jacksonville police investigate bank robbery inside Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are trying to track down whoever robbed the Woodforest Bank inside the Walmart on Philips Highway just after noon Thursday.

Detectives said the robber handed a teller a bag with a note inside demanding money, and the teller complied.

Then, the robber fled on foot and may have actually taken a cab as part of his getaway, police said.

No weapon was shown. There were no customers in the bank at the time, and no one was hurt.

Lt. Derek Boucher described the robber as a white man around 5 feet 10 inches or 5 feet 11 inches tall, who weighed around 190 pounds and wore a blue baseball cap, a blue-gray jacket and tan pants.

No one inside the Walmart was hurt.

