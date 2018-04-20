Man accused of robbing Jacksonville bank didn't make it far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man believed to have taken a cab from the Walmart on Philips Highway after holding up a bank inside the store was captured a short time later after he held up a Walgreen's pharmacy, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Woodforest Bank inside the Walmart was robbed just after noon Thursday by a man who handed a teller a bag with a note inside demanding money, and the teller complied.

No weapon was shown. There were no customers in the bank at the time, and no one was hurt.

Paul Fouriezos, 22, was apprehended after drugs and syringes were stolen from the drug store on West University Boulevard. JSO said the money from the bank robbery was in his backpack.

At 4:32 p.m., Fouriezos was booked into jail on charges of two counts of strong-arm robbery, two counts of trafficking in opium or derivative, one count of trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine and one county of petty theft.

The jail website shows he is not eligible for bail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.