JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating undetermined death at the Quality Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in the Baymeadows area of the Southside.

Sources tell News4Jax that a woman has been shot to death at the hotel, but that has not been confirmed by detectives on the scene.

Jacksonville police are planning to hold a media briefing on the death soon. News4 Jax will update this article as the information is made available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.