Police: 4 people found shot off Town Center Parkway near I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after four people were found with gunshot wounds off Town Center Parkway near the I-295 exit, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Multiple units were sent to an area near the Gate gas station Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. Police had much of the area roped-off with crime scene tape. Originally, officers were sent to the area to investigate a death, the Sheriff's Office said.

Later in the evening, the Sheriff's Office sent a tweet saying the shooting happened on Gate Parkway near I-295.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene.

