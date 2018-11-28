Man found dead under University Boulevard overpass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead Wednesday morning under a University Boulevard West overpass near Powers Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police have not released the man's name but said he looked to be in his 50s.

Police said a citizen called the Sheriff's Office about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to say the man had been found dead in a roadway under University Boulevard West near an industrial complex.

It's unclear how long the man had been under the overpass when he was found. Police have not said how he died but said there were no obvious signs of injury.

Temperatures in the area dipped as low as 35 degrees overnight, according to The Weather Authority meteorologist Mark Collins.

JSO investigators are checking for surveillance video in the area have have asked for anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

