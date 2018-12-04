JSO: Man beaten by carjacker with metal pipe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was beaten and taken to the hospital after a carjacking in Jacksonville's Lakeshore South neighborhood, reported the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He is in the hospital recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the robbery on Retaw Street and Colonial Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The man and and two women were pulling into the driveway of a home when the attack took place. Police said the suspect grabbed the man out of the car and beat him with a metal pipe before driving off with the man's vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later abandoned and found by officers. The suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police.

