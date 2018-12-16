Jacksonville police investigating 2 month old's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a two-month-old baby after the infant was found unresponsive early Sunday morning, according to police.

At 3:17 a.m., officers responded to San Sabastian Avenue in the San Jose Forest neighborhood, at the request of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD was responding to an unresponsive two-month-old infant.

The child was taken to Memorial Hospital, but died. Detectives with JSO's homicide unit are now investigating the child's death.

When more information is available this article will be updated.

