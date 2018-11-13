Man found dead outside of Spring Park inn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man's body was found outside an inn at the Spring Park Neighborhood.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the intersection of Philips Highway and Emerson Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man's body on the ground outside of the Emerson Inn.

Investigators said no signs of foul play were found.

They have not released his identity and are working to determine if he was a guest at the inn.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.