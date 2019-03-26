Jacksonville police investigating shooting in Ortega Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Ortega Hills.

Several officers, evidence markers, and crime scene tape could be seen in the parking lot of the Courtney Manor apartment complex on Collins Road early Tuesday.

Some neighbors tell News4Jax they heard multiple shots fired overnight.

Officers have not said what led up to the shooting or how many people were injured. News4Jax is working with JSO to find out more on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.